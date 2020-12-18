Matthew Stafford won’t practice, will travel to Tennessee

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will sit out of practice for the third straight day on Friday, but the team isn’t making any decisions about his status for Sunday’s game at this point.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell said on Monday that the team would take the entire week before making a call on playing Stafford and Bevell confirmed on Friday that Stafford will travel with the team to Tennessee. Bevell also told reporters that Stafford’s rib injury is feeling better than it was early in the week.

Chase Daniel would be the starter for the Lions if Stafford doesn’t get the green light on Sunday.

Bevell said center Frank Ragnow will also be out of practice. He is visiting a specialist about the throat injury that’s left his status for Sunday in doubt.