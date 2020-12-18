Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker questionable for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins will hold off on making calls about three of Tua Tagovailoa‘s targets until closer to Sunday’s kickoff against the Patriots.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver DeVante Parker, and wide receiver Jakeem Grant will all be listed as questionable for the AFC East matchup. All three players were limited in Friday’s practice.

That status is an improvement for Gesicki, who was listed as out of practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Flores told reporters on Friday that he does not know if Gesicki will need offseason surgery to repair it.

Gesicki’s offseason plans will be an issue at some point down the road, but his availability for Week 15 is the more pressing matter.