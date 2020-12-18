Myles Garrett not sure when he’ll be 100 percent from COVID-19

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has played two games since coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this month. But he’s still not quite back to where he was before testing positive.

“Still doing breathing treatments and still doing conditioning on my own. But I’m feeling better each day,” Garrett said in his Friday press conference. “I’m not sure how long it’s going to take for me to feel completely 100 with my wind, physically. Speaking strength-wise, I feel normal. It’s just about trying not to gas out too early, trying to pace myself knowing that it can jump on me rather quickly.”

Garrett went on to say he’s noticed people getting so caught up in conspiracy theories that they miss the long-lasting effects COVID-19 can cause.

“There’s cases of people having mental illnesses just as an effect of COVID. Heart problems, lung issues, being hospitalized for days and weeks on end. There’s so many things that come with being diagnosed with COVID, testing positive for COVID. You have to take it seriously. This is something that’s going to stay with you for a while — you don’t know how long,” Garrett said. “I don’t think anybody should think they’re bulletproof, or just because they’re asymptomatic it won’t have any effect on you down the line. It’s just something that nobody’s seen before.”

In the two games since his return, Garrett has recorded a sack and two tackles for loss. He played 72 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps in Week 13 before taking 90 percent in Week 14.

“I’m trying to take it as seriously as possible so I can be back correct for this game, the end of the season, and hopefully in the playoffs,” Garrett said.

In his fourth season, Garrett has 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and nine tackles for loss in 2020.