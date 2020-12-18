Myles Jack: Even at the gas stations fans talk about Trevor Lawrence

Getty Images

The Jaguars are 1-12 and in the running for the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is not something that you need to bring to linebacker Myles Jack‘s attention.

Jack said on Thursday, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website, that he has deleted social media accounts in order to avoid chatter about why the Jaguars should be pushing to land that top pick, but can’t run away from it because “even at the gas station fans talk about Trevor Lawrence.”

Jack said that he understands the perspective of fans, but that the team’s players are “fighting for our livelihoods” and hopes that people notice how much they’ve fought despite the bad results.

“I just hope people see the fight we have,” Jack said. “Obviously, things haven’t gone how we wanted them to go. At the same time, guys are out there playing and guys are out there fighting. It’s cool to see. Things happen and it’s kind of similar to life and this whole year: 2020. Bad things happen, but we continue to keep going. It hasn’t amounted to wins, but it’s small morale victories that you can kind of take away and see guys aren’t quitting — even this late in the season. We’re not fighting for a playoff spot, but guys are still playing for pride.”

Six of the Jaguars’ losses have come by one score, which illustrates the fight that Jack sees in the team. They’ve continually lost those fights, though, and that makes it easy to understand why people around Jacksonville want to see players who put a little more power in the Jaguars’ punches.