NFL Week 15 injury report roundup: Drew Brees in, Michael Thomas out for Saints

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chargers and it continues with two games on Saturday and 12 more games on Sunday. The teams playing in those games have released their final injury reports.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Saturday and Sunday’s games.

Bills at Broncos (Saturday)

The Bills ruled out S Jaquan Johnson (ankle) and listed TE Lee Smith (ankle) as questionable.

Broncos G Graham Glasgow (foot), RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder), RB Phillip Lindsay (hip), and S Trey Marshall (shin) are listed as questionable.

Panthers at Packers (Saturday)

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is set to miss another game after the Panthers listed him as doubtful. They listed S Tre Boston (hamstring), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), DE Efe Obada (knee), T Russell Okung (calf), and WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) as questionable. OL Dennis Daley (concussion) has been ruled out.

The Packers ruled out G Simon Stepaniak (knee) and TE Jace Sternberger (concussion). WR Malik Taylor (hamstring) is their lone player with a questionable tag.

Patriots at Dolphins

DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (neck), G Shaquille Mason (calf), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), WR Matt Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep), and RB James White (foot) make up this week’s large group of questionable Patriots players.

The Dolphins counter with a slightly smaller group of questionable players. RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), LB Jerome Baker (knee), G Ereck Flowers (ankle), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), S Bobby McCain (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Elandon Roberts (chest), and LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) make up their contingent.

Jaguars at Ravens

CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) is the only Jaguar on this week’s injury report. He’s been ruled out.

Ravens CB Marcus Peters (calf) missed practice all week, but he’s got a chance to play after drawing a questionable tag. CB Anthony Averett (ankle), DT Calais Campbell (calf), CB Davontae Harris (ankle), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), DT Broderick Washington (concussion), CB Tramon Williams (thigh), TE Luke Willson (hip), and DE Derek Wolfe (neck, back) join him in that category. CB Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder) and LB Kristian Welch (foot) will not be on the field.

Texans at Colts

CB Phillip Gaines (knee), RB Duke Johnson (neck), S Lonnie Johnson (knee), RB C.J. Prosise (ankle), and CB John Reid (neck) are all questionable to be in the Texans lineup.

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez is set to play a couple of weeks after having a cancerous tumor removed. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), DT DeForest Buckner (ankle), and T Anthony Castonzo (knee) make up the team’s questionable contingent.

Lions at Titans

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (rib, thumb) wasn’t expected to practice on Friday, but he was a limited participant for the first time this week. He’s listed as questionable to play. DT John Penisini (shoulder) and C Frank Ragnow (throat) initially had the same tag, but Ragnow has since been downgraded to out. T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DE Da'shawn Hand (ankle), and CB Darryl Roberts (hip) have been ruled out this week.

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), G Rodger Saffold (toe), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle), and S Kenny Vaccaro (illness) all received questionable designations from the Titans.

49ers at Cowboys

The 49ers won’t activate TE George Kittle (foot) from injured reserve for this game. C Hroniss Grasu (knee) and WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will not play. CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), LB Fred Warner (stinger), and CB K'Waun Williams (ankle) were given questionable tags.

RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is listed as questionable, but the Cowboys say they expect him to play. CB Rashard Robinson (knee) and S Xavier Woods (groin) are in the same group. CB Deante Burton (shoulder) is not going to play.

Seahawks at Washington Football Team

G Phil Haynes (groin), RB Travis Homer (knee), and T Jamarco Jones (groin) will not be in the Seahawks lineup. DE Carlos Dunlap (foot), S Damarious Randall (foot), T Brandon Shell (ankle), and CB Jayson Stanley (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

QB Alex Smith (calf) will not play for Washington, so Dwayne Haskins will start at quarterback. They will likely be without RB Antonio Gibson (toe) as well. He is listed as doubtful while linebackers Cole Holcomb (concussion) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) are definitely going to miss the game.

Bears at Vikings

Bears LB Khalil Mack (shoulder) is listed as questionable again this week. S Deon Bush (foot), TE Jimmy Graham (hip), CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), and LB James Vaughters (knee) join him in that category. CB Buster Skrine (concussion) will not play.

LB Eric Kendricks (calf) and TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) will miss the game for the Vikings. RB Alexander Mattison (illness) is listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Falcons

Eagles at Cardinals

The Eagles will not have T Jack Driscoll (knee) or CB Avonte Maddox (knee) in the lineup this weekend. S Grayland Arnold (hamstring), DT Malik Jackson (concussion), and CB Darius Slay (concussion) drew questionable listings.

LB Kylie Fitts (hamstring), K Zane Gonzalez (back), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), and S Jalen Thompson (ankle) are out for the Cardinals. RB Chase Edmonds (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring), and G Justin Pugh (calf) may play after questionable designations.

Jets at Rams

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) is the only Jets player on the injury report. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Rams didn’t list any players with injuries on their report. C Brian Allen (not injury related), LB Justin Hollins (not injury related), and LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (not injury related) are considered questionable, however.

Chiefs at Saints

The Chiefs don’t think they’ll have T Mike Remmers (back, neck) after listing him as doubtful. T Eric Fisher (back) has better odds with a questionable tag. RB Darwin Thompson (illness) and LB Damien Wilson (knee) will miss the game.

QB Drew Brees (ribs, lung) is set to start after missing the last four games. He won’t have WR Michael Thomas (ankle) catching his passes, however. Thomas was ruled out along with DT Malcom Brown (shoulder, calf) and G Nick Easton (concussion). WR/KR Deonte Harris (neck) has a questionable designation.

Browns at Giants

CB Denzel Ward (calf) could return for the Browns after missing the last three games. He’s listed as questionable along with WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring), TE Austin Hooper (neck), CB Kevin Johnson (groin), and TE David Njoku (knee). S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) and G Wyatt Teller (ankle) won’t play this Sunday.

Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) has been listed as questionable for the second straight week, although he only had one injury on last week’s report. Tight ends Evan Engram (calf) and Kaden Smith (knee) are in the same category while CB Darnay Holmes (knee) is out.