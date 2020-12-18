Patriots list 14 players as questionable, including J.C. Jackson, Damien Harris

Getty Images

The Patriots have 14 players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Miami.

The list includes cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee). Jackson was listed as questionable last week, too, and played.

He ranks second in the NFL in interceptions with seven, two behind Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Jackson said Howard is “setting the standard right now.”

“X is a great shutdown cornerback,” Jackson said Friday, via Zack Cox of NESN. “He’s got nine picks. I’ve got seven. I’m not too far behind. He motivates me to get more picks.”

The Patriots added running back Damien Harris to the injury report Thursday with an ankle injury. He was limited the past two days and also is listed as questionable.

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Thursday. He is questionable.

The other players the Patriots list as questionable are defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive lineman Byron Cowart (back), kicker Nick Folk (back), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (neck), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf), receiver Donte Moncrief (thigh), receiver Matthew Slater (knee), running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps) and running back James White (foot). All of them went through a limited practice Friday.