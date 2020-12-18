Raiders expect Derek Carr to miss 10-14 days

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will have to push it to get back on the field for his team’s next game.

Carr’s groin injury will need 10-14 days to heal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Raiders’ next game is eight days away, on Saturday, December 26 against the Dolphins. So Carr will have to return sooner than the Raiders expect to be there in an absolute must-win game for the Raiders.

If Marcus Mariota starts for the Raiders in Week 16 and they beat the Dolphins, they may decide to stick with Mariota and hope he can keep their slim playoff hopes alive in Week 17. If the Raiders lose to the Dolphins, they’re mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and the Raiders may decide to play it safe and sit him. So it’s quite possible that we won’t see Carr again until the 2021 season.