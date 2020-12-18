Raiders place Daryl Worley on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Raiders have placed defensive back Daryl Worley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the transaction wire.

It’s currently not known whether Worley tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has. Worley played 37 defensive snaps in the Raiders’ 30-27 loss to the Chargers on Thursday. It was hsi first game with the club in 2020.

Las Vegas is Worley’s third team this season. He played seven games with the Cowboys and appeared in one game with the Bills before the Raiders brought him on last week.