Rams place Bobby Evans, Nick Scott on COVID-19 list

The Rams have placed offensive lineman Bobby Evans and safety Nick Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.

Evans and Scott were among the five players who did not practice on Thursday following a reported positive test. Evans was listed on the injury report with an illness. Scott was designated as not-injury related.

Scott is a key special teams contributor who has also played significant defensive snaps in recent weeks. He’s recorded 14 total tackles in 2020.

Evans has appeared in five games this season after starting seven as a rookie in 2019.