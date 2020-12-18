Ravens list Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell as questionable

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters insists he didn’t spit at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry last Monday and we’ll have to wait to find out if he’ll be within spitting distance of the field this weekend.

Peters was out of practice for the third straight day with a calf injury, but the Ravens have not ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. He has a questionable designation.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder) and linebacker Kristian Welch (foot) have been ruled out for the game.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and cornerback Davontae Harris (ankle) practiced for the first time this week. They were listed as questionable along with cornerback Anthony Averett (ankle), defensive back Anthony Levine (abdomen), defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion), cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh), tight end Luke Willson (hip), and defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck, back).