Ravens on track to get receivers back from COVID-19 list for Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens placed three wide receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, but the expectation in Baltimore is that they will be available to play against the Jaguars.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, and James Proche are set to be activated ahead of Sunday’s game as long as they all continue to test negative.

“Everything is on track at this time, and hopefully will stay on track,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Harbaugh stopped short of saying all three would play if they are activated, but all three have been part of the lineup in every game this season and they’ll likely be in uniform if all continues to go well on the testing front.