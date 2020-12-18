Report: Aloha Stadium deemed unsafe to hold crowds, facing condemnation

USA TODAY Sports

The former home of the Pro Bowl may be done for good.

According to Christian Shimabuku of KHOU2 in Honolulu, Aloha Stadium has been deemed unsafe to hold crowds of any size and is facing potential condemnation.

The Aloha Stadium Authority released a statement on Thursday saying they were temporarily suspending operations amid COVID-19 safety restrictions and budgetary problems.

“The Aloha Stadium Authority announced its decision today to reduce operations and place a moratorium on new events at the Stadium. These changes are being adopted in response to COVID-19 safety restrictions that have severely limited revenue generation opportunities,” the release stated.

The release didn’t address the reported concerns over the stadium’s safety in general. A new Aloha Stadium is in the works as a replacement for the deteriorating venue but it isn’t expected to be open until the fall of 2023.

The stadium served as the annual host site of the Pro Bowl from 1980-2009. It would hold the event again from 2011-14 and one last time in 2016 with Orlando become the current destination for the event.

Last year, it hosted a preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams as well. The game instantly sold out with the Rams coming off a Super Bowl appearance and the draw of the Cowboys in general.