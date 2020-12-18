Robert Saleh: Fred Warner is by far the best middle linebacker in the NFL

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh thinks he’s coaching the NFL’s best middle linebacker.

Saleh said 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner is easily the best in the league at what he does.

“I will be biased and say that he is by far, by far the best middle linebacker in football,” Saleh said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s not even close in my opinion. With what he does and what we ask him to do and his energy, his positive energy, his leadership, his off-the-field stuff, you can’t make them like that, not very often anyway.”

When the 49ers took Warner out of BYU in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, they weren’t sure exactly how he’d fit in their defense. Saleh says Warner has exceeded expectations.

“What he’s transformed into over the last three years is remarkable,” Saleh said. “In college, he basically played nickel. He comes here as a rookie and we put him behind the ball at mike linebacker to make all the checks. So, he’s seeing things for the first time in a long time with regards to football, behind the ball, all the reads are different.”

Warner just turned 24 last month, and Saleh expects him to keep getting better.