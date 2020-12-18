Rod Wood: We’ll draft a quarterback when it is best decision for Lions

Getty Images

The Lions are in the market for a new head coach and General Manager and the decision to push the team in a new direction has led to much speculation about quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s future with the franchise.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said last month that decisions about Stafford on the team’s side will be made by the forthcoming hires while Stafford said he isn’t going to think about anything beyond this season until after this season. During a Friday appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, team president Rod Wood called Stafford “our quarterback” and said the team will consider drafting a quarterback whether that remains the case in 2021 or not.

“Certainly, we evaluate every position and every position is put up on the draft board, and the selection that we made was based upon what we thought was the best thing for the Detroit Lions this season,” Wood said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Whether a quarterback gets drafted next year or the year after, will be the decision we make that’s the best for the Detroit Lions next year or the year after. And I know there’s a lot of speculation about the quarterbacks that were taken and the quarterbacks that we didn’t take, and Matthew’s health and his age. But he’s our quarterback and he’s still playing at a very high level. But we’ll eventually have to make a decision about drafting somebody, and when we do we’ll have hopefully the right team in place to evaluate those quarterbacks at the time and make the right pick for the Detroit Lions.”

Stafford’s status for this weekend is in doubt due to injured ribs and that’s just one of the things up in the air regarding the situation in Detroit.