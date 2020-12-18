Saints rule out Michael Thomas vs. Chiefs

Getty Images

The Saints will have starting quarterback Drew Brees back for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but Brees won’t have his No. 1 receiver.

Michael Thomas has been ruled out after missing practice this week with an ankle injury.

This adds to a frustrating season for Thomas, who missed six of the first seven games with an ankle injury, a quadriceps injury and a one-game team suspension. Thomas led the NFL in catches each of the last two seasons, but this year he has just 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns, by far the least productive season of his career.

The Saints also ruled out defensive tackle Malcolm Brown and guard Nick Easton. Receiver/returner Deonte Harris is questionable.