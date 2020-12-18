Sean Payton confirms Saints will start Drew Brees

Getty Images

Reports on Friday morning said that Drew Brees will be the starting quarterback for the Saints against the Chiefs this Sunday and confirmation came at head coach Sean Payton’s press conference on Friday afternoon.

Brees has missed the last four games after breaking multiple ribs and puncturing his lung. He was designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week and Payton said on Friday that the week of practice convinced him that Brees is ready to go.

“We were encouraged at the start of the week, we wanted to see how it felt as he went through a full practice week and he’s done a good job,” Payton said, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com.

Taysom Hill started while the Saints were out and New Orleans won three straight before stumbling against the Eagles last week. The Chiefs are a tough opponent to bounce back against, but they’ll have Brees on hand as they try to make it happen.