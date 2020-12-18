The Rams seem to be holding out hope for a playoff return by Andrew Whitworth

Getty Images

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth remains on injured reserve, after suffering a knee injury last month in a win over the Seahawks. The Rams hold out hope that he’ll return for the playoffs.

On Thursday, coach Sean McVay made that objective clear, while also tiptoeing around the perception that he’s presuming the Rams will make it to the playoffs, even though they haven’t clinched a berth, yet.

“Andrew is doing great,” McVay said. “He continues to amaze me. He’s somebody we could potentially really push to have him play whether it’s the [Week 17] Cardinals game or next week. But I think the most important thing is, let’s take it a day at a time. If we’re fortunate enough to get an opportunity to play after the regular season, I think that’s the goal, but nothing’s guaranteed for us. We haven’t done anything yet. I think he could really push it, but the goal is when Andrew comes back to be the Andrew Whitworth that we know. If you said, what does that look like? I think you could really push it and maybe say the last game against Arizona. But I think what would be more ideal is if we get an opportunity to play after the regular season, seeing him in that first [playoff] game.”

Whitworth brings ability, experience, and leadership to the table for the Rams, a team that has the two key ingredients assist a team in January: A great defense and a potent running game.