Two weeks after cancer surgery, Rigoberto Sanchez will punt on Sunday

Getty Images

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will be back on the field Sunday, just two weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said Friday afternoon he expects Sanchez to punt and kickoff on against the Texans in Week 14, both of Sanchez’s regular duties.

Sanchez said this week he’s been taking things one day at a time, but his doctors have informed him his prognosis is positive.

The Colts did not declare anyone out for Sunday’s game. But Reich said defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) are questionable. Buckner injured his ankle during Thursday’s practice and did not participate on Friday. Alie-Cox did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was limited on Friday.