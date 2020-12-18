Van Jefferson will play against his father, a Jets assistant coach, on Sunday

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Rams and Jets features a minor subplot that’s a major deal for one family.

Los Angeles rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson will be playing against his father Shawn Jefferson, currently the Jets’ assistant head coach/wide receivers coach.

“I think my dad, he’s going to be happy, but my dad’s not an emotional kind of person. He’s just happy that I’m out there and I achieved one of my goals in life,” Van Jefferson said Thursday, via Stu Jackson of the Rams’ official site. “I think this is what we both expected. This has been a goal of mine since I was a kid, and he knew that and he supported my dream. So I think just going out there and seeing each other for [the first time in] a long time, of course it’s going to be a good moment. But other than that, it’s just another game. It’s just business. Just go out there and play to the best of our ability and win the game.”

L.A. selected Van at No. 57 overall in the second round back in the spring, but Jefferson’s been behind the club’s veteran receivers Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and Josh Reynolds this season. He’s made 15 receptions for 170 yards with one touchdown.

Head coach Sean McVay joked this week he wasn’t going to put the ball in Jefferson’s hands just because his father is roaming the opposite sideline. But no matter what happens, Sunday should be a nice moment for the Jefferson family.