49ers place Charlie Woerner on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The 49ers made a few roster moves in advance of their matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, including placing tight end Charlie Woerner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It is not currently known whether Woerner tested positive or is the close contact of someone who has, but he will not be available to play in Sunday’s game.

A sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Woerner has appeared in all 13 games this season, primarily on special teams. He’s caught a pair of passes for 33 yards.

San Francisco activated linebacker Mark Nzeocha from injured reserve. He’s been out since Week 3 with a quad injury.

The 49ers also activated tight end Daniel Helm, offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, and offensive lineman Isaiah Williams from their practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.