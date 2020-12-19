Aaron Rodgers: We won’t win in playoffs the way we played tonight

Getty Images

The Packers got a win against the Panthers on Sunday night, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t doing too much celebrating once it was in the books.

Rodgers called it “one of those disappointing wins” in an interview with NFL Network after the final whistle of the 24-16 win over the Panthers. The Packers led 21-3 at halftime, but only gained 49 yards and scored three points in the second half of the contest.

Rodgers threw and ran for touchdowns in the first half, but said after the game that the team needs to do more to get where they want to go this season.

“The way we played tonight, we’re not gonna beat anyone in the playoffs,” Rodgers said.

The Packers will try to put together a more complete performance against the Titans next Sunday night.