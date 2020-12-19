Bengals to start Ryan Finley at quarterback

Getty Images

The Bengals have ruled Brandon Allen out with his knee injury, which means Ryan Finley will start at quarterback against the Steelers on Monday.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor described Allen as “Just not ready to play” on Saturday, via Ben Baby of ESPN. Allen did not practice all week.

In his second year out of N.C. State, Finley has appeared in four games this season. He’s thrown for 75 yards and a pair of interceptions. Finley started three games for Cincinnati last year, completing just 47 percent of his passes for 474 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bengals also ruled out linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle) and listed safety Brandon Wilson (hamstring) as questionable.