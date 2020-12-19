Bills beat Broncos, clinch AFC East for first time since 1995

Getty Images

For the first time this century, the Buffalo Bills are the AFC East champions.

The Bills beat the Broncos 48-19 today in Denver, clinching the division title. It’s their first time finishing first in the AFC East since 1995, when Jim Kelly was their quarterback, Thurman Thomas their leading rusher and Marv Levy their coach. It’s been a long time.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an outstanding game and is continuing to prove himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in football. Allen can make plays with his big arm and with his legs, and he’s going to give the Bills a chance to beat anyone in the postseason.

Stefon Diggs also played well as Allen’s No. 1 receiver, including a 55-yard catch that was one of the prettiest throw-and-catch combinations of this NFL season. With Allen throwing to Diggs, the Bills are a challenge for any defense.

And they were especially a challenge for the Broncos’ defense today because Denver was severely depleted by injuries at cornerback. At times it just seemed unfair how easy it was for Allen to march the Bills down the field.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock struggled mightily, and he’s had enough bad games this season that a major question facing Denver has to be whether he’ll be their quarterback in 2021. There are a lot of changes coming in Denver.

But in Buffalo, there’s a lot to celebrate. Including a home playoff game for the first time since the 1990s glory days.