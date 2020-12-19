Bills beat Broncos, clinch AFC East for first time since 1995

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2020, 7:50 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos
For the first time this century, the Buffalo Bills are the AFC East champions.

The Bills beat the Broncos 48-19 today in Denver, clinching the division title. It’s their first time finishing first in the AFC East since 1995, when Jim Kelly was their quarterback, Thurman Thomas their leading rusher and Marv Levy their coach. It’s been a long time.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an outstanding game and is continuing to prove himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in football. Allen can make plays with his big arm and with his legs, and he’s going to give the Bills a chance to beat anyone in the postseason.

Stefon Diggs also played well as Allen’s No. 1 receiver, including a 55-yard catch that was one of the prettiest throw-and-catch combinations of this NFL season. With Allen throwing to Diggs, the Bills are a challenge for any defense.

And they were especially a challenge for the Broncos’ defense today because Denver was severely depleted by injuries at cornerback. At times it just seemed unfair how easy it was for Allen to march the Bills down the field.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock struggled mightily, and he’s had enough bad games this season that a major question facing Denver has to be whether he’ll be their quarterback in 2021. There are a lot of changes coming in Denver.

But in Buffalo, there’s a lot to celebrate. Including a home playoff game for the first time since the 1990s glory days.

  1. Don’t let the final score fool you, this game wasn’t as close as the score indicates.

  4. Let’s go Buffalo!
    It’s been a LONG time…

    Now THAT is taken care of… on to the Patriots…

  8. Congrats, Bills fans. You’re not a sb contender, but that is ok. A lot of paper tigers coming and go, especially through a pandemic, but enjoy the first title in 25 years.

    Now I bow out for the year and though the postseason and look forward to the load of cap space and the rebuild to be buttoned up for 2021.

  9. Wow been so long, now we are being rewarded! Playing like best team in league and Superbowl is next. GOBILLS….

  12. This would be an impressive accomplishment by the Bills, except for the 2 decade narrative that the AFCE is a joke and the winner gets 6 free wins every season.

  15. This is a very good football team, KC/Buffalo is my pick for the AFC Title game, Josh Allen has definitely found his groove

  16. The Jets might get a bad rap, but has there been another recent team that has squandered the potential of so many promising young quarterbacks as Denver with Elway as GM?

  17. Josh Allen will be in the MVP discussion his entire career. Considering Mahomes 3 interception day in Miami, if Rogers falters even a little tonight, please give Josh the MVP.

  18. So then it’s official….the Patriots did not win the AFCE as a resident poster guaranteed….

  19. “Congrats, Bills fans. You’re not a sb contender, but that is ok. A lot of paper tigers coming and go, especially through a pandemic, but enjoy the first title in 25 years.

    Now I bow out for the year and though the postseason and look forward to the load of cap space and the rebuild to be buttoned up for 2021.”

    Don’t worry. Pats are going to be in 3rd or 4th for a LONG time. Allen, Tua and Lawrence in the division? Yikes. Total flip of the script.

  20. touchback6 says:
    December 19, 2020 at 7:58 pm
    Congrats, Bills fans. You’re not a sb contender, but that is ok. A lot of paper tigers coming and go, especially through a pandemic, but enjoy the first title in 25 years.
    ——————–
    That’s ok. Back in 2000 the Pats weren’t SB contenders going into the post season either. Strange things happen along the way though. Go Bills!!

  24. touchback6 says:
    December 19, 2020 at 7:58 pm
    Congrats, Bills fans. You’re not a sb contender, but that is ok. A lot of paper tigers coming and go, especially through a pandemic, but enjoy the first title in 25 years.

    Now I bow out for the year and though the postseason and look forward to the load of cap space and the rebuild to be buttoned up for 2021.
    ————————————
    Adios, DB6! Despite your horrible grammatical missteps, everyone here welcomes your hiatus from PFB. The Bills are #1, and have a legit QB. Good luck with the oncoming identity search for the next 10+ years, all that cap space included!

  25. I’m embarrassed I wasted so many years of my life rooting for a sad team like the Raiders. My eyes have been opened, go Bills!!!

  26. This doesn’t look good on the Bills. Clinch the division when Brady leaves the division…uh huh.

