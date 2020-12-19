Bills control first half in Denver

USA Today

The Bills aren’t meeting much resistance today against the Broncos.

With Buffalo poised to make a playoff run and Denver hobbling through the end of an injury-plagued season, the Bills have taken control and lead 21-7 just before halftime.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having a strong game, with two touchdown passes and a career-long 24-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos’ only touchdown came after they took over in excellent field position thanks to a muffed punt and Melvin Gordon scored a rushing touchdown.

Given how much their defense is struggling against Allen, it’s awfully tough to see the Broncos coming back and winning this one. The Bills are in total control.