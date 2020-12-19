Bills take 7-0 lead over Broncos with methodical opening drive

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen marched his offense down the field with little resistance on the first possession this afternoon in Denver.

A banged-up Broncos secondary couldn’t do much as Allen completed seven of his 10 passes on the drive, for 49 yards. He also had an eight-yard run.

Stefon Diggs‘ first catch of the game was his 101st of the season, setting a new Bills franchise record for catches in a season.

The drive ended with Allen finding Dawson Knox in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown.

Unless Denver’s depleted defense can get right in a hurry, this looks like a big win for Buffalo as it marches toward the playoffs.