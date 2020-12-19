Bret Bielema leaves Giants to coach Illinois

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2020, 10:13 AM EST
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema is leaving the team to become the head coach at Illinois.

Bielema is leaving the Giants immediately and will attend the Illinois-Penn State game today.

Illinois fired head coach Lovie Smith last week and quickly turned its attention toward Bielema, who won three Big Ten championships at Wisconsin. He left Wisconsin for Arkansas and was unsuccessful there and has since been an NFL assistant, first with the Patriots and then with the Giants.

“Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can’t be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini,” Bielema said in a statement. “We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I’ve seen when Illinois win.”

The 50-year-old Bielema was born and raised in Illinois.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Bret Bielema leaves Giants to coach Illinois

  2. Illinois is my alma mater, and us Illini fans have watched our team suck year after year. I hope we get the Bret Bielema that coached Wisconsin and not the one who coached at Arkansas. At least he’s an upgrade over Lovie Smith.

  4. Bielema thought he was smarter than his boss. He wasn’t. If he can recruit, he may have a chance there, but the good high school players in Illinois are used to going elsewhere to play college ball.

  5. As a Bears fan I was sorry to see Lovie lose the Illinois gig, but it was time. The program just wasn’t making progress and it looked especially bad compared to the turnaround at Indiana which was in even worse shape.

    As for Bielema, not sure why he flopped so badly in the SEC but he never seemed like a fit at Arkansas. That’s a brutal gig in terms of recruiting for one thing. If he can start keeping more of the Chicago talent at home he could do OK in Champaign, I think.

  6. Bret will remain at Illinois until a better gig comes along — never forget he walked out on his Badgers team rather than remain to coach the Rose Bowl game. He has no loyalty except to himself and to $$$$$. Illinois did itself no favors hiring the guy.

  7. Illinois program has been truly terrible ever since they #FiredRonZook.

    Bielema will probably be the best coach they’ve had since.

    Whether he will be able to beat Northwestern is another story.

  8. Why in Jeff George’s ghost could Lovie not have success? He was a SB coach for the Bears, coaching downstate. How did he not have Illinois on lockdown? You would think that kids would want to play for a guy who knew the pro system. Did he not emphasize it? Was he mailing it in? Do people actually think Bielima is better?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.