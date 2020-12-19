Broncos depleted at cornerback to an extent Vic Fangio has never seen

Getty Images

The Broncos’ secondary is limping into today’s game against the Bills.

Just in the last three weeks, the Broncos have lost cornerback Bryce Callahan, cornerback Essang Bassey, cornerback Duke Dawson and cornerback Kevin Toliver II to season-ending injuries, and lost cornerback A.J. Bouye to a six-game suspension.

Nate Hairston, who just arrived off the Ravens’ practice squad, now has to start alongside rookie Michael Ojemudia, and De'Vante Bausby, who arrived last month off waivers from the Cardinals, will be the third cornerback. Safety Will Parks will serve as the nickel corner. Broncos coach Vic Fangio says he’s never seen anything like it.

“No, I’ve never been in this situation before — and when you say three corners, the third one [Hairston] just got here,” Fangio said. “So, there’s a lot to learn and a lot to get in. [I’ve] never been in this situation before. Hopefully Michael and ‘Baus and Will as the nickel can stay upright and play the entire game and we won’t have to find out.”

Fangio will do what he can with the hand he’s been dealt, but expect Bills quarterback Josh Allen to have a very big day today.