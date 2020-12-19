Cardinals place Zane Gonzalez on IR, promote Mike Nugent

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed kicker Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. That ends Gonzalez’s regular season as he will have to miss at least three games.

The team elevated Mike Nugent from the practice squad for a second consecutive week. Nugent made all four field goal attempts and two extra points last week.

The Cardinals also placed defensive lineman Jordan Phillips﻿ on injured reserve for the second time, ending his season. He has a hamstring injury.

Arizona activated tight end Darrell Daniels off IR in a corresponding move.

Daniels went on on injured reserve Nov. 28 with an ankle injury. He appeared in the first nine games with six starts this season and has made six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Running back D.J. Foster earned a promotion to the active roster from the practice squad, giving the team options on special teams and if Chase Edmonds (ankle) is limited. The Cardinals also elevated linebacker Terrance Smith from the practice squad.