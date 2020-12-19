Chiefs promote Deandre Baker for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Cornerback Deandre Baker may make his 2020 debut in New Orleans on Sunday.

Baker was promoted to the Chiefs active roster on Saturday. He signed with their practice squad last month after armed robbery charges against him in Florida were dropped.

Baker was a Giants first-round pick in 2019 and he was released after charges were initially filed in the case.

The Chiefs also downgraded right tackle Mike Remmers from doubtful to out with back and neck injuries. Left tackle Eric Fisher is questionable with a back injury, so the Chiefs signed veteran offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski off the practice squad to provide more depth up front.

Linebacker Emmanuel Smith was also promoted from the practice squad and wide receiver Byron Pringle has been activated from injured reserve.