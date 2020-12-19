Christian McCaffrey, Russell Okung inactive for Panthers

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his 11th game of the season. The team made it official, listing McCaffrey among its inactives for tonight’s game.

McCaffrey did not practice this week.

He has played only three games this season, with a high-ankle sprain, a shoulder injury and now the thigh injury keeping him out this year. After leading the league with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns last season, McCaffrey has only 374 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

Mike Davis is expected to make his 11th start of the season at running back. He has set career highs with 926 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in 2020.

The Panthers won’t have offensive tackle Russell Okung (calf) for the seventh time this season. Trent Scott will start at left tackle.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Will Grier, defensive back Natrell Jamerson, offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro, offensive guard Dennis Daley (concussion) and defensive end Austin Larkin (shoulder).

Safety Tre Boston (hamstring), defensive end Efe Obada (knee) and receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are dressed and available to play despite being listed as questionable.

The Packers will have receiver Malik Turner, who was questionable with a hamstring injury.

Their inactives are quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Josh Jackson, tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion), outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin and offensive guard Simon Stepaniak (knee).