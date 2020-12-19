Colt McCoy likely to start for Giants

Getty Images

Colt McCoy appears to be the Giants’ starting quarterback on Sunday night agains the Browns.

With Daniel Jones dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, McCoy is set to start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCoy has started one game and appeared in two others for the Giants this season. He has not played well, and the Giants would prefer to stick with Jones if he were healthy, but they may have no choice.

The 5-8 Giants are still in contention in the NFC East, while the 9-4 Browns are competing for a wild card berth, so this is a game with playoff implications for both teams.