Colts LBs coach Dave Borgonzi out Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols

The Colts won’t have linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi with them on Sunday when they play the Texans.

Indianapolis announced Saturday afternoon Borgonzi is unable to coach the game because of reasons related to COVID-19. Members of the Colts’ coaching staff will handle Borgonzi’s responsibilities.

Borgonzi joined the Colts when Frank Reich took over as head coach in 2018.

Indianapolis is currently tied with Tennessee at the top of the AFC South, so the Colts will need their defense at its best to defend against quarterback Deshaun Watson.