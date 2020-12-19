Cowboys will host Rose Bowl, or whatever it will be called

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be hosting an NFL postseason game this year, barring a miracle. The Cowboys, however, will be hosting a college football playoff game.

The college football semifinal game that was due to be played at the Rose Bowl will move to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The move was announced on Saturday night.

It has not yet been determined whether the game will be called the Rose Bowl, given that the name is co-owned by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and by the City of Pasadena.

“We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director David Eads said in the announcement. “While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend.”

In Texas, the Cowboys have hosted more than 30,000 fans on a regular basis, pandemic notwithstanding.

The game will be played on January 1. Given that the Cowboys finish the regular season on January 3 in New York, the perhaps-non-Rose Bowl game will be the last — and by far the more meaningful — football game played at AT&T Stadium in the 2020 season.