Damien Harris out for Patriots on Sunday

The Patriots had a long list of questionable players for Sunday’s game at Miami. At least one of them can now be called out.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com report that running back Damien Harris has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Sony Michel will start in his place.

Harris leads the Patriots in rushing this season. He has gained 691 yards on 137 carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Not on the injury report as of Wednesday, Harris appeared on Thursday’s report with an ankle injury.

A third-round pick from Alabama in 2019, Harris appeared in only two games as a rookie. He has started 10 games this season.

The 6-7 Patriots have yet to be eliminated from the playoffs, but the final nail is coming — even if they upset the Dolphins on Sunday. And, yes, it’s strange to articulate in writing the notion that the Patriots beating the Dolphins would be an upset.