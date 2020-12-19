Eagles hired John Dorsey as a consultant before 2020 draft

Getty Images

The Eagles, despite three straight playoff appearances and a 2017 Super Bowl win, have faced plenty of criticism when it comes to the quality of the roster. Per multiple reports, the Eagles attempted to beef up that roster by retaining the services of former Chiefs and Browns G.M. John Dorsey as a consultant.

Per multiple reports, Dorsey already has been assisting the Eagles, and he presumably will continue to do so. He’s helping both with college and pro scouting.

The move happened quietly, with word of it emerging only recently. As one source explained it to PFT, Dorsey actually has been assisting the Eagles since before the 2020 draft. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played well in his debut as a starter, arrived via round two of the most recent draft.

In Kansas City, Dorsey presided over the 2017 draft, which brought Patrick Mahomes to Kansas City. He also drafted running back Kareem Hunt that same year. In Cleveland, Dorsey drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has improved significantly in recent weeks. Dorsey also drafted running back Nick Chubb, signed Hunt after an off-field incident got him cut by the Chiefs, traded for receiver Jarvis Landry, and traded for receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

The Browns surprisingly fired Dorsey at the end of the 2019 campaign, a season of woefully unfulfilled expectations.

Dorsey’s name has yet to emerge as a candidate for the three vacant G.M. jobs in Detroit, Atlanta, and Houston.