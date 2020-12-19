Eagles rule out Darius Slay

Getty Images

The Eagles will be without their top cornerback tomorrow against the Cardinals.

Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay did not make the trip to Arizona because of a concussion, the team announced. With starting cornerback Avonte Maddox also out with a knee injury, the Eagles are severely shorthanded at the position, and Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins may be poised for a very big day.

The Eagles also ruled out two special teams contributors, Grayland Arnold (hamstring) and Jason Huntley (illness).

Philadelphia is still in contention in the terrible NFC East, but Sunday’s game is a must-win, and it won’t be an easy game to win at less than 100 percent health.