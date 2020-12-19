Giants add Clayton Thorson, Joe Webb to roster

Getty Images

The Giants haven’t made an official announcement about who will start at quarterback on Sunday night, but their roster moves on Saturday point in one direction.

Word is that Colt McCoy will start with Daniel Jones battling hamstring and ankle injuries and the Giants added a pair of quarterbacks to the active roster from the practice squad. Clayton Thorson was elevated as a COVID replacement for cornerback James Bradberry and Joe Webb was signed to the active roster.

Webb has also played special teams and receiver during his career, so he may factor into the Giants’ plans beyond their need for backup quarterbacks.

The Giants also added three defensive backs to the roster. Adrian Colbert was activated off injured reserve while Jarren Williams and Quincy Wilson were standard elevations from the practice squad. They waive Montre Hartage to round out the day’s moves.