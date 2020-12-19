Isaiah Ford returns to Dolphins’ active roster, just in time to face the Patriots

Getty Images

Traded last month from the Dolphins to the Patriots, receiver Isaiah Ford is ready to get some revenge against his former team. In this specific case, his former team is the Patriots.

New England surprisingly cut Ford on December 5, and he signed to Miami’s practice squad three days later. The Dolphins have now promoted him to the active roster.

The Dolphins had traded Ford to the Patriots for a conditional 2022 seventh-round drat pick.

Ford could get some playing time, given that receiver DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant are questionable with hamstring injuries.

He has 41 career catches for 428 yards in 16 career appearances, all with the Dolphins.

Miami also elevated tight end Chris Myarick from the practice squad, as a COVID-19 replacement.