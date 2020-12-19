Isaiah Johnson placed on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson played one defensive snap and 15 on special teams Thursday night. Jon Gruden said Friday that Johnson was injured on special teams.

On Saturday, the Raiders placed Johnson on the COVID-19 reserve list.

It is unknown whether Johnson tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

Johnson has played 13 games this season, seeing action on 165 offensive snaps and 118 on special teams. He has 11 tackles and four pass breakups.

The Raiders made Johnson a fourth-round choice in 2019.