Jaguars P Logan Cooke didn’t make trip to Baltimore

Getty Images

The Jaguars may be without a punter for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The team announced that Logan Cooke did not travel with the team to Baltimore because of an illness. He has been listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Cooke could travel on a private plane in time to play against the Ravens if concerns about his illness have gone away, but the team will be without a punter if that doesn’t happen. The Jaguars do not have a punter on their practice squad who could be called up to handle the role.

They’d also have to use a backup holder for any field goal or extra point attempts that may come their way.