James Conner questionable with quad injury

Getty Images

The Steelers rank 31st in rushing offense. With the Bengals ranked 28th against the run, Pittsburgh will get a chance to improve its run game.

But the Steelers might have to play without starting running back James Conner.

The Steelers list him as questionable with the quadriceps injury that limited his practice time this week. Conner sat out Thursday’s practice before being limited each of the past two days.

He ran for only 18 yards on 10 carries last week after missing two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Benny Snell likely would start in Conner’s place.

The Steelers ruled out rookie left guard Kevin Dotson, who injured his shoulder last week. He had replaced starter Matt Feiler, who had a season-ending pectoral injury earlier in the game against the Bills.

J.C. Hassenauer, who started two games at center earlier this season when Maurkice Pouncey was on the COVID-19 reserve list, is expected to start at left guard.