Jerry Hughes scores highlight reel TD as Bills pour it on in Denver

Getty Images

Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes looks like he could play some running back.

Hughes, the veteran leader of the Bills’ defense, had a sensational highlight reel touchdown on a fumble recovery in the third quarter today in Denver.

Hughes scooped up a Drew Lock fumble, initially facing the wrong way for a return, but reversed field, held the ball like a loaf of bread, and wound his way down the field for a 21-yard touchdown return.

The Bills are now pouring it on, with a 35-13 lead over the hapless Broncos.