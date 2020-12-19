Marcus Peters fined $12,500 for Jarvis Landry spitting incident

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters denied spitting at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry during last Monday’s game between the two teams, but the NFL has taken a different view.

Landry called Peters a coward after watching a video of Peter spitting while Landry’s back was turned to the cornerback. According to multiple reports, the NFL has fined Landry $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of the incident.

Peters’ agent Doug Hendrickson responded to one of the reports on Twitter and said that Peters will appeal the fine. Peters said “anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me” on Friday and Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh said he didn’t believe Peters was spitting at Landry.

Peters will get a chance to make that argument to an appeals officer. In the meantime, the Ravens will wait to see if he’ll be able to play on Sunday after missing practice all week with a calf injury.