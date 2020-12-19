Packers in command, up 21-3 on Panthers at halftime

Getty Images

The Packers drove for an easy touchdown to open Saturday night’s game against the Panthers and things continued to be a breeze for their offense for most of the rest of the first half.

Green Bay scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and lead 21-3 after the first 30 minutes of play in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers capped a seven-play, 81-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan to open the scoring and then ran for a six-yard touchdown to extend Green Bay’s lead in the second quarter. Running back Aaron Jones followed with an eight-yard touchdown later in the quarter and he finished the half with 12 carries for 114 yards.

Jones’ touchdown came after the biggest defensive play of the game for the Packers. The Panthers drove the ball to the 1-yard-line, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s bid to reach the ball over the line was thwarted by Packers linebacker Krys Barnes. Bridgewater lost the ball and Packers cornerback Kevin King returned the ball across midfield.

Not everything has gone the Packers’ way. The Panthers did force a couple of punts and running back Jamaal Williams is questionable to return with a quad injury, but those are blips on what’s shaping up to be another good night in Green Bay.