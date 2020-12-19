Packers make it look easy, take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an incompletion on the team’s first offensive play of the game, but that was the only flaw in their opening drive against the Panthers on Saturday night.

Rodgers hit running back Aaron Jones for nine yards on the next play and Jones then broke loose for a 46-yard run into Panthers territory. Rodgers found tight end Robert Tonyan from a yard out four plays later and the Packers are up 7-0 with just over five minutes off the clock in Green Bay.

It’s the 40th touchdown pass of the season for Rodgers. It’s the third time he’s thrown that many in a season and he’s now five away from his personal best in the category.

The Panthers opened the game with the ball, but had to punt after Teddy Bridgewater threw a pass behind DJ Moore.