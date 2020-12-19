Packers move to 11-3 with 24-16 win on Saturday night

Getty Images

The Packers will remain in position for the top seed in the NFC playoffs heading into the final two weeks of the season.

An impressive first half was enough to overcome a sluggish second half in a 24-16 win over the Panthers. The victory moves the Packers to 11-3 on the season, which means they’ll remain ahead of the Saints regardless of what happens when New Orleans faces the Chiefs on Sunday.

Green Bay scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of Sunday’s game, but were limited to a field goal the rest of the way. The Panthers pass rush found success and dropped Aaron Rodgers for five sacks over the course of the evening.

The last of them was made by Brian Burns on a third down after the two minute warning and it got the Panthers one last chance with the ball. Teddy Bridgewater couldn’t generate anything offensively, however, and the Packers were able to take a knee to ice the win.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made an interesting decision to kick a 33-yard field goal on a first down with 2:04 left in the game. The Panthers had one time out left and Joey Slye‘s kickoff went into the end zone, which made the two minute warning a second clock stoppage that the Panthers were able to use to their advantage.

It wasn’t enough of an advantage to overcome what the Packers did in the first half, but the second half slowdown is sure to be a concern for Green Bay moving forward. They only picked up 49 yards of offense after the break and allowed the Panthers back into a game that looked like a blowout for the first stages of the game.

Working to correct such problems is always easier after a win and the Packers got one that moved them closer to home field advantage in the postseason.