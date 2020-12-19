Panthers cut Packers lead to 21-13 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Packers Offense was in a groove to open Saturday night’s game against the Panthers, but the Carolina offense is the only one to put points on the board in the second half.

Joey Slye‘s field goal with just over eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter cut the Green Bay lead to 21-13. The Packers were up 21-3 at the half.

Teddy Bridgewater ran for a touchdown to cap a seven-play, 51-yard drive in the third quarter to open the Panthers’ scoring in the second half. Slye’s field goal came at the end of a 16-play march down the field and it looked like they might have had a touchdown after another Bridgewater scramble, but a holding penalty forced them to settle for a field goal.

Carolina’s defense has forced five straight punts after allowing three touchdowns to open the game. A sixth punt would open the door for an exciting finish in Green Bay.