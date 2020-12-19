Patriots activate Shilique Calhoun from IR, release Isaiah Mack

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they activated linebacker Shilique Calhoun to the 53-player roster from injured reserve.

They waived defensive lineman Isaiah Mack in a corresponding move.

The Patriots placed Calhoun on injured reserve Nov. 14 with a knee injury. He returned to practice this week.

Calhoun has played eight games and has made 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

The Patriots claimed Mack off waivers from Tennessee on Nov. 3. He played two games as a reserve for the Patriots and made one tackle.

Mack has played 21 regular-season games in his career, totaling 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

The Patriots, who earlier downgraded running back Damien Harris and receiver Donte Moncrief to out for Sunday’s game, did not activate receiver Julian Edelman. So he will miss another game.