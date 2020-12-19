Ravens activate Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, James Proche

Getty Images

The Ravens will have Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. The team activated the receivers from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

Brown, Boykin and Proche quarantined for five days after being high-risk close contacts.

The Ravens won’t have receivers coach David Culley on Sunday because of an undisclosed illness. Senior assistant/running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg will handle Culley’s duties.

Brown leads the team’s wideouts with 43 receptions for 605 yards and five touchdowns. Boykin has 16 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Proche has averaged 8.3 yards on 21 punt returns with a long of 17 yards.

The Ravens also announced they promoted quarterback Tyler Huntley, cornerback Pierre Desir and tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad.

Huntley will serve as the backup to Lamar Jackson. Huntley, who was active for one game this season, has never taken an NFL snap.

The Ravens waived tight end Luke Willson, who had one catch for 12 yards in three games with the team.