Saint return Drew Brees to active roster, waive Trevor Siemian

Drew Brees officially is back.

The Saints have returned the future Hall of Famer to the active roster, four weeks and two days after placing him there, due to multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The move was expected, given that Saints coach Sean Payton announced on Friday that Brees would start on Sunday against the Chiefs.

With Brees back on the roster, the Saints didn’t need veteran backup Trevor Siemian; he was waived.

The Saints made several other transactions on Saturday. As expected, receiver Michael Thomas landed on injured reserve due to the lingering effects of an ankle injury from 14 weeks ago. The Saint also signed guard/center Will Clapp, receiver Juwan Johnson, and receiver Tommylee Lewis, and receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster. Receiver Deonte Harris was placed on injured reserve, and tight end Garrett Griffin was waived.